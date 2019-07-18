XRP Trading Down 2.3% This Week (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Korbit, BitFlip, Fatbtc and Indodax. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. XRP has a market cap of $13.78 billion and $1.43 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00274812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01264113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00025645 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00121959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000577 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002117 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,553,791 coins and its circulating supply is 42,832,704,971 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

