Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.19

Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $2.41. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 3,252 shares.

Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

