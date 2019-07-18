WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.86 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 22.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 13,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $600,483.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,028.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 65,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,816,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,952,112.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,346 shares of company stock worth $10,779,390. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WSFS Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Read More: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.