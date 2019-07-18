WPP (LON:WPP) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,144.67 ($14.96).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 941.20 ($12.30) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 974.23. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16.

In other news, insider Cindy Rose bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 951 ($12.43) per share, with a total value of £76,080 ($99,412.00). Also, insider Mark Read sold 20,104 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total transaction of £194,606.72 ($254,288.15).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

