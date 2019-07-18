Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings. Whitestone REIT posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whitestone REIT.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Whitestone REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 163,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,522. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $504.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

