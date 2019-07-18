Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $32.04. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 496 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $292.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,883 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 565,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 124,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

