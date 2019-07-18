Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Cut to “Underweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $98.51 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.78.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $35.34 on Monday. Westrock has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Westrock will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Westrock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 60.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Westrock by 1,921.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Westrock in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Westrock by 87.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.