WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 71.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 136,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.13. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.15.

In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $349,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 31,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $2,592,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,457 shares of company stock worth $38,588,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

