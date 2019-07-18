Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,552,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,208,000 after acquiring an additional 239,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 156,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 46.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.22. 3,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,666. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

