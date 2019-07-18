Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $135.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million.

WAFD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.93. 6,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Washington Federal has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65.

Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

