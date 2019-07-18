VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Trading 0.6% Higher

VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41, 184 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get VODACOM GRP LTD/S alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33.

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for VODACOM GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VODACOM GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.