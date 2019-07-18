Veritaseum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.87 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $31.04 million and $2.87 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $14.44 or 0.00136737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Tokenomy and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00273738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.01295961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00120701 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Tokenomy and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

