Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives $180.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Verisign alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $75,429.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VRSN traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.80. The stock had a trading volume of 897,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,555. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.03. Verisign has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $306.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.63 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 49.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisign will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.