Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $136.47 and last traded at $136.78, approximately 467 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.584 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

