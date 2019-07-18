Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.91

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.91 and last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 14183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,402,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,030,000 after purchasing an additional 465,324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 173.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,022,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,001,000 after buying an additional 3,183,738 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,783,000 after buying an additional 143,352 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,227,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,264,000 after buying an additional 492,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 873,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,138,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

