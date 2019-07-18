Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $154.18

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.18 and last traded at $154.18, with a volume of 2013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.03.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6,191.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,308,000 after buying an additional 876,332 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 215.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,124,000 after buying an additional 184,134 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,953,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,155,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

