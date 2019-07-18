ValuEngine Downgrades Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Sell

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASUR. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.
NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 271,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,436. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $143.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,163 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.
Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.