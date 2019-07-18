ValuEngine Downgrades Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Sell

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASUR. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Asure Software alerts:

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 271,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,436. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $143.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,163 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.