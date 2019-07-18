United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $47.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 11.92%.

United Financial Bancorp stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. United Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $718.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

UBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 44,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 61,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,577,000 after buying an additional 139,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

