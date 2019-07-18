UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €13.30 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €13.30 ($15.47) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.76 ($18.33).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

