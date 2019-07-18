Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives GBX 1,691.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,691.89 ($22.11).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of LON ULE traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,740 ($22.74). 56,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.30. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,758 ($22.97). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,644.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

