UBS Group Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. UBS Group currently has $11.50 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.
GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.62.
Shares of GE opened at $9.98 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.
In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,499,762,000 after buying an additional 148,979,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,184,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in General Electric by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634,318 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 63,363,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in General Electric by 1,719.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,319,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367,170 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
