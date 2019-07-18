UBS Group Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. UBS Group currently has $11.50 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.62.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $9.98 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,499,762,000 after buying an additional 148,979,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,184,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in General Electric by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634,318 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 63,363,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in General Electric by 1,719.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,319,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367,170 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.