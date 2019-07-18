Ubiq (UBQ) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Ubiq has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $4,248.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

