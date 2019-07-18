Trifast (LON:TRI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

LON TRI opened at GBX 221.60 ($2.90) on Monday. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. The stock has a market cap of $270.16 million and a PE ratio of 22.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 228.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Trifast’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

