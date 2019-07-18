Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.93

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 863572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCW shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $273.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$245.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

