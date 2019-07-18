Torque Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XTC)

Torque (CURRENCY:XTC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Torque coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Torque has a market capitalization of $835,608.00 and $675.00 worth of Torque was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Torque has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Torque

Torque was first traded on August 29th, 2014. Torque’s total supply is 8,658,235,878 coins and its circulating supply is 8,532,235,878 coins. The Reddit community for Torque is /r/stellite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Torque’s official Twitter account is @tilecoinx . Torque’s official message board is medium.com/torque . Torque’s official website is stellite.cash

Torque Coin Trading

Torque can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torque directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torque should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torque using one of the exchanges listed above.

