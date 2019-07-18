Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.96

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and traded as high as $25.61. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $214.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $48,716.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $69,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,888 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.