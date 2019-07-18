Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.65.

TRI stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 78.52% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 481.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

