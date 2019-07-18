Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,474. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,459,327,000 after buying an additional 1,074,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after buying an additional 2,900,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,013,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $946,280,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,089,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,574,000 after buying an additional 71,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $6.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,688. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

