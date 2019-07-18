Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.39.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.11 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,105.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

