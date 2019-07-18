Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.39.
NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.11 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96.
In related news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,105.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
