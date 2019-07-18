TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 860,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 21,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,193. The company has a market cap of $214.79 million, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.11.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. TETRA Technologies’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

