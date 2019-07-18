Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) shares traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.03, 3,309,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 1,785,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Gabelli lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,595.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 58.7% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,069,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,798 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1,023.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 692,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 631,100 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 100.0% in the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 376,699 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at about $1,680,000. 21.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

