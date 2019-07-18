TBC Bank Group’s (TBCG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of LON:TBCG opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.12) on Monday. TBC Bank Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778 ($23.23). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,596.52.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

