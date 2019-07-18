Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Receives $57.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.18.
TCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.94 per share, with a total value of $155,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,467.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
Taubman Centers stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $65.50.
Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $160.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.24 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.50%.
Taubman Centers Company Profile
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.
