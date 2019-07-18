TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) vs. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Head-To-Head Contrast

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and Intuit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE $2.67 billion 4.96 $333.84 million $3.88 30.31 Intuit $5.96 billion 12.20 $1.21 billion $4.53 61.95

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Intuit pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE does not pay a dividend. Intuit pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intuit has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 12.51% 25.62% 12.80% Intuit 24.34% 52.65% 28.26%

Volatility & Risk

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and Intuit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 0 4 17 0 2.81 Intuit 3 4 13 0 2.50

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus price target of $126.81, suggesting a potential upside of 7.83%. Intuit has a consensus price target of $253.42, suggesting a potential downside of 9.70%. Given TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE is more favorable than Intuit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Intuit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intuit beats TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Evolve. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment processing solutions, including credit card, debit card, electronic benefits, and gift card processing services; check verification, check guarantee, and electronic check conversion services; e-invoicing services; and Web-based transaction processing services for online merchants, as well as provides financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax Online tax return preparation services and electronic tax filing services. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax return preparation services, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online and mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

