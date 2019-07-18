Svb Leerink Weighs in on Array Biopharma Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Array Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Svb Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the year. Svb Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARRY. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $46.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRY opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.70. Array Biopharma has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,678,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,921,000 after purchasing an additional 327,522 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 54,037.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 563,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 561,991 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,843,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 435,147 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Array Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Victor Sandor sold 40,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,076,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 180,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

