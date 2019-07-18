Strix Group (LON:KETL) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 161.12 ($2.11) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $306.13 million and a PE ratio of 13.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.55. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 182 ($2.38).

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

