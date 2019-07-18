Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are reiterating our OUTPERFORM investment rating on this market leader. We will re‐evaluate our price target once the company reports second quarter results and we update our earnings model. Also, it should be noted that Strategic Education, Inc. will hold its first Investor and Analyst Day on Washington, D.C.””

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. First Analysis reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $180.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.26. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $186.95.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.71 million. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $420,482.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd A. Milano sold 6,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $1,163,851.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,285.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,749 shares of company stock worth $6,681,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $42,272,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth $24,416,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 404,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,906,000 after purchasing an additional 162,600 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $12,476,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

