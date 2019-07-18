Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 47,458 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,753% compared to the typical volume of 978 call options.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 35,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,969.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,862.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Discovery Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Voit & Company LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Discovery Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 149,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Discovery Communications has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

