Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Aptiv Put Options (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,138 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,459% compared to the average daily volume of 73 put options.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $98.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Aptiv by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,567,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $601,537,000 after acquiring an additional 507,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $380,134,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,321,000 after acquiring an additional 83,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,470,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,335,000 after acquiring an additional 230,647 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,854,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.