SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Lifted to “Equal weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SSPG. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital started coverage on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 302 ($3.95) price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 696.88 ($9.11).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 679 ($8.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 672.69. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 641 ($8.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 784.25 ($10.25).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

