SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $52.57

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and traded as high as $53.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF shares last traded at $53.06, with a volume of 430,715 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.57.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 339.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34,761 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.