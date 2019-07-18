SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,162,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 761,702 shares.The stock last traded at $35.40 and had previously closed at $35.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

