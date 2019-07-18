Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.85

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $13.31. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 2,288 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

