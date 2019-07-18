South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Plans Dividend of $0.03

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ SPFI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.77. 18,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Steven B. Crockett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Cory T. Newsom acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,050 shares of company stock worth $193,375.

SPFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on South Plains Financial in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on South Plains Financial in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

