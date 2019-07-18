SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.
NASDAQ:SMTX opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.63. SMTC has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SMTC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SMTC during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SMTC during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SMTC
SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.
