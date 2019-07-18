SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:SMTX opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.63. SMTC has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). SMTC had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.04 million. Analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SMTC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SMTC during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SMTC during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

