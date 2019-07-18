Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-1.350 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Skechers USA also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE SKX traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $34.84. 3,726,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,042. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 25,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $785,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,487,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Rappaport sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

