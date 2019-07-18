Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Skechers USA updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

SKX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 13,191 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $422,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Rappaport sold 3,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $2,900,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

