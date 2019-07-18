SingularDTV Trading 18.9% Lower This Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. SingularDTV has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $66,834.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00280304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.01327029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025500 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00113868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, Ethfinex, OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, Binance, ChaoEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

