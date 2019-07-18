Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.13

Shares of Silver Predator Corp (CVE:SPD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 92000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00.

About Silver Predator (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in Nevada.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Predator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Predator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.