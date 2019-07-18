Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

SLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,770. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.62. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $110.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $105,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,327.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $82,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,412.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

